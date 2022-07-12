Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 12,031 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 352,396 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,251 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.15%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

