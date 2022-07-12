Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 166 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Xylem by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,575,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $984,665 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.