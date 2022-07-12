Sigma Planning Corp Sells 73,483 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,483 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $9,206,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 582,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 265,861 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $5,782,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $3,350,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $1,790,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

