Sigma Planning Corp Sells 745 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after buying an additional 87,189 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.