Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €119.00 ($119.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($148.70) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €104.60 ($104.60) on Monday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €95.20 ($95.20) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($170.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €115.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €131.56.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

