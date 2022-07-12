Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWKS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $95.42 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

