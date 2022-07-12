Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$14.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

TSE:SDE opened at C$11.49 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.24.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.8899999 EPS for the current year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Donald Archibald purchased 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,063,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,189,702. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

