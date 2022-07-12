SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $95.46 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.30.

