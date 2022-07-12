SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

MDY stock opened at $418.32 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

