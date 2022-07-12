Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.21) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 247.40 ($2.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,090.00. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.60 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.79.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £19,991.70 ($23,777.00). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £264,137.50 ($314,150.21). Insiders purchased 8,923 shares of company stock worth $2,043,521 in the last 90 days.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

