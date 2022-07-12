Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.67.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

In other Sprinklr news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,543 shares of company stock worth $1,342,467 in the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sprinklr by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.