Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.50 million-$148.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.67. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,467. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.