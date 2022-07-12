SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 332.86 ($3.96).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSPG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.16) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.15) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.16) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.57) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($1,910,680.30). Insiders purchased 630,100 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,902 in the last quarter.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 235.10 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250.46. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.80 ($4.05). The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

