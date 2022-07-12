StorageVault Canada Inc. Buys 62,000 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$347,243.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$694,486.80.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 49,400 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.43 per share, with a total value of C$268,049.34.

On Friday, June 17th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 38,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$210,697.96.

On Wednesday, June 15th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.63 per share, with a total value of C$349,053.80.

On Monday, June 13th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.58 per share, with a total value of C$345,910.40.

On Wednesday, June 8th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.98 per share, with a total value of C$371,051.40.

On Monday, May 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 59,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$350,760.00.

On Friday, May 13th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.92 per share, with a total value of C$367,033.80.

On Wednesday, May 11th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$360,753.20.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVI shares. CIBC cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

