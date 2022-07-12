Strs Ohio Acquires 15,099 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1,579.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.