Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $1,899,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Garmin stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

