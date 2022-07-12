Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.46. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $99.52 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.