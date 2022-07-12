Strs Ohio Sells 11,114 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 875,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 825,416 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

