Strs Ohio Sells 1,507 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $363.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.10.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

