Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.