Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.