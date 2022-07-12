Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.88.

NYSE SYK opened at $197.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.69 and its 200 day moving average is $245.37. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 272,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

