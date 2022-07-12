Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $120.10 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Kimberly-Clark worth $120,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

