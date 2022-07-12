Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,841 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Allstate worth $118,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.33 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

