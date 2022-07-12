Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,718,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,312 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Exelon worth $129,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

