Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

SUM has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $23.69 on Friday. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Summit Materials by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after buying an additional 905,585 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 994,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after buying an additional 530,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $11,024,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

