Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

SUI opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day moving average of $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

