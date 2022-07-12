Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of SU opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.3623 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

