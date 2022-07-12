Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Lowered to Sell at Eight Capital

Eight Capital cut shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has C$46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$56.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.86.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE SU opened at C$41.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The stock has a market cap of C$58.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.73.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.