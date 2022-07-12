Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.45.

NYSE:SNV opened at $36.05 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

