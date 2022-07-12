T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.83.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

