TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,111,000 after acquiring an additional 241,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in TC Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,158 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of TRP opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.46%.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.