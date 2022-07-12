TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

SNX opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.57.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,016,597. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

