Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLSNY shares. UBS Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

TLSNY opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

