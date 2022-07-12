Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 598,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,890 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,695,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 415,946 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 110,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

