Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $286,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

JNJ stock opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $469.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

