Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,672,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 170,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

