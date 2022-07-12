TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Purchases C$114,750.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) insider Charles Pellerin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,999,750.

Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$24.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.19. The stock has a market cap of C$432.09 million and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.06. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.94 and a 52-week high of C$30.06.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$137.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

