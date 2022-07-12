Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 3.0% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.49.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $703.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $725.53 and its 200-day moving average is $875.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $728.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

