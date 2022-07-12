TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) versus Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Financial Analysis

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TG Therapeutics and Galapagos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 2 0 4 0 2.33 Galapagos 0 5 4 0 2.44

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 309.44%. Galapagos has a consensus target price of $65.97, suggesting a potential upside of 17.44%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Galapagos.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -4,126.45% -118.49% -82.98% Galapagos -25.71% -4.71% -2.34%

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galapagos has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Galapagos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $6.69 million 112.05 -$348.10 million ($2.45) -2.12 Galapagos $573.66 million 6.44 -$122.13 million N/A N/A

Galapagos has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics.

Summary

Galapagos beats TG Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma. The company also develops Cosibelimab, a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that binds to programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and blocks its interactions with PD-1 and B7.1 receptors; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK compared to ibrutinib in in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. In addition, it has various licensed preclinical programs for BET, interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4, and GITR; and collaboration agreements with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novimmune SA, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Jubilant Biosys. The company has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; and Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Galapagos (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis. The company's pipeline products also comprise GLPG1972 that has completed Phase 2b trial for treating osteoarthritis; Toledo molecules, including GLPG3970, GLPG4399, and GLPG4876 for inflammation; and GLPG4716 and Ziritaxestat to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In addition, its other pipeline products include GLPG2737, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and GLPG0555, a JAK1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b for treatment of patients with osteoarthritis. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.à r.l.; and Novartis Pharma AG. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

