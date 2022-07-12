The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.