The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

