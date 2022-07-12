The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 60,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

