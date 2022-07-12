Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,795,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,680.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

TMO stock opened at $558.03 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.36. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

