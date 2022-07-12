TheStreet Lowers AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of ANGO opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $775.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,802,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.