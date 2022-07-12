TheStreet Lowers Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUM. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. Summit Materials has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after buying an additional 2,383,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after purchasing an additional 905,585 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 994,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 530,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,024,000.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.