Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $58.50

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.50 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.54). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 297,127 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £113.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.85.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:TILS)
