Todd Asset Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $60.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

