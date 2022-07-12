Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 12,460 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

