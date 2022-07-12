TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.90

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.90 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.21), with a volume of 200585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.60 ($1.23).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCAP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.21).

The stock has a market cap of £797.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.40.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

